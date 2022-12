Clifton scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Bruins to a 7-3 win over Florida on Monday.

Clifton opened the scoring in Monday's game off a wrist shot that beat Spencer Knight in the top left corner. The New Jersey native would also add an assist on Patrice Bergeron's first goal in the third period. This snapped a three-game pointless streak for the American defenseman and was his third multi-point game of the season.