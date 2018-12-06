Bruins' Connor Clifton: Sent back to minors
Clifton was reassigned to AHL Providence on Thursday.
In order to make room for Gemel Smith -- who the team picked up off waivers -- the Bruins shipped Clifton down to the minors. During his nine-game stint in the NHL, the New Jersey native failed to tally a point while averaging 17:27 of ice time. Barring additional blue line injuries, Clifton should spend the remainder of the season with Providence.
