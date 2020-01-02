Bruins' Connor Clifton: Set to miss next two games
Clifton (upper body) has yet to resume skating and has been ruled out for the next two contests, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Clifton's absence shouldn't affect much from a fantasy perspective, given that the second-year blueliner owns just a pair of points (both goals) through the first 30 tilts. His next opportunity to retake the ice arrives next Tuesday versus the Predators, though that sounds like far from a guarantee at this point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.