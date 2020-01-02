Clifton (upper body) has yet to resume skating and has been ruled out for the next two contests, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Clifton's absence shouldn't affect much from a fantasy perspective, given that the second-year blueliner owns just a pair of points (both goals) through the first 30 tilts. His next opportunity to retake the ice arrives next Tuesday versus the Predators, though that sounds like far from a guarantee at this point.