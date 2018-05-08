Bruins' Connor Clifton: Signs two-year deal

The Bruins have signed Clifton to a two-year contract.

Clifton's deal carries an annual salary-cap hit of $725,000. The 23-year-old logged four goals and 13 points in 54 games for AHL Providence this past season. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder profiles a depth blueliner for the Bruins' organization, with the likes of Jakub Zboril and Jeremy Lauzon representing the next wave of the team's young talent at the position .