Bruins' Connor Clifton: Signs with Boston

Clifton signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Bruins on Wednesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Clifton spent the first five years of his career in Boston before suiting up for the Sabres and Penguins across the past three seasons. He made 50 regular-season appearances with Pittsburgh during the 2025-26 campaign, recording two goals, four assists, 180 hits, 84 blocked shots and 53 PIM while averaging 16:46 of ice time. He'll return to the Bruins and will attempt to carve out a role on a two-year deal.