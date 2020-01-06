Clifton (upper body) won't travel with the team for Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Clifton will miss his fourth straight game, and he'll set his sights on returning Thursday versus the Jets. The 24-year-old works on the bottom pairing, averaging 14:29 of ice time per game, and he's known for his physicality with 85 hits over 30 contests.