Bruins' Connor Clifton: Sparks four-goal comeback
Clifton scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Clifton is up to two goals and four points in 13 postseason games, having missed five games due to an undisclosed injury in the first round. The rookie defenseman is unlikely to make frequent contributions on offense from his fairly sheltered third-pairing deployment.
