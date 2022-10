Clifton picked up two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Both helpers came in the third period, helping the Bruins build a 4-1 lead they narrowly held onto. Clifton had four points, all assists, through the first three games of the season as he takes advantage of the absences of Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) and others, but his lack of power-play time will make it that much tougher for the 27-year-old to keep up anything close to that scoring pace.