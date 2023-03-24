Clifton recorded two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

He rounded out his night with two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating. Clifton has two multi-point performances in the last three games, a surprising surge from a blueliner who had only three points over his prior 17 contests, but playing for a team on pace to set an NHL record for regulation wins can have that effect. On the season, the 27-year-old has five goals and 21 points over 68 games with 187 hits, 101 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating.