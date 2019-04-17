Clifton (undisclosed) participated in practice Wednesday in a non-contact jersey and is not ready to return for Game 4, Marisa Ingemi of The Boston Herald reports.

Clifton's progress is an encouraging sign, but he'll need to shed the no-contact jersey before being a consideration to rejoin the lineup. Even when healthy, the blueliner owns just one assist and no goals through 19 contests, presenting little upside from a fantasy standpoint.