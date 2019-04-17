Bruins' Connor Clifton: Will miss Game 4
Clifton (undisclosed) participated in practice Wednesday in a non-contact jersey and is not ready to return for Game 4, Marisa Ingemi of The Boston Herald reports.
Clifton's progress is an encouraging sign, but he'll need to shed the no-contact jersey before being a consideration to rejoin the lineup. Even when healthy, the blueliner owns just one assist and no goals through 19 contests, presenting little upside from a fantasy standpoint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...