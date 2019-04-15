Bruins' Connor Clifton: Won't play Monday
Clifton (upper body) won't play in Monday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs.
With Clifton considered day-to-day by the Bruins, Steven Kampfer will rejoin the team's lineup Monday and is slated to work on a defensive pairing with Matt Grzelcyk.
