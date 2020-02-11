Bruins' Connor Clifton: Won't play Wednesday
Clifton (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Montreal on Wednesday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Clifton was able to take part in Tuesday's practice session without limitations but isn't quite ready to suit up. Even once cleared to play, the blueliner is far from a lock for the lineup and may have to share time with John Moore. When in the lineup, Clifton averaged a mere 14:29 of ice time over 30 appearances.
