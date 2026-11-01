Simpson scored twice in the University of North Dakota's 5-3 loss to Michigan State University on Saturday.

Simpson is in his first year in college at age 19. He dominated in the USHL last year with 74 points over 61 regular-season contests for Youngstown. Simpson has started slow in the NCAA -- these were his first two goals to go with one assist over five appearances. Injuries have been an issue early in his development, so expect Simpson to spend multiple years at North Dakota to build up his game.