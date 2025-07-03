Simpson will spend the 2025-26 campaign playing juniors before making the jump to North Dakota, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports Thursday.

Simpson was selected by the Bruins in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft in June despite being limited to just nine games for the Tri-City Storm this last season. Even in limited action, the 18-year-old winger showed his offensive upside, managing seven goals in those contests. Were it not for his injury-shortened 2024-25, Simpson may have headed to college this fall.