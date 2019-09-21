Bruins' Cooper Zech: Catches Cassidy's eye

Zech has earned the praise of coach Bruce Cassidy, who likes the young blueliner's instincts and competitiveness, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

After being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State University, Zech "was one of (AHL) Providence's best players down the stretch and into the playoffs last season," per McDonald. At 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, the 20-year-old needs to add strength to his frame, but at the pro level he's already displayed puck-moving ability as well as a knack for breaking up plays. Zech will need some additional seasoning in the minors out of the gate this season, but down the road he could carve out a role in Boston, where small, but heady/mobile defenders like Torey Krug and Matt Grzelcyk have made a mark.