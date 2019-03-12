Bruins' Cooper Zech: Headed for AHL

Zech has signed a two-year deal with AHL Providence, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder is a puck-moving blueliner, who recorded eight goals and 28 points in 36 games for Ferris State this past season. The 20-year-old has good wheels, but he'll need to prove that he can handle the physical aspect of the pro game to get a shot with the big club.