Bruins' Cooper Zech: Headed for AHL
Zech has signed a two-year deal with AHL Providence, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder is a puck-moving blueliner, who recorded eight goals and 28 points in 36 games for Ferris State this past season. The 20-year-old has good wheels, but he'll need to prove that he can handle the physical aspect of the pro game to get a shot with the big club.
