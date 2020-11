Zech will join HK Nitra (Slovakia) for the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

While Zech will be given the opportunity to earn a spot on the 23-man roster this season, he will be hard-pressed to make the Opening Night lineup. Once the AHL campaign kicks off, the 21-year-old blueliner figures to rejoin AHL Providence where he figures to spend the bulk of the season.