Smith has looked good in his first training camp with the Bruins, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Per Haggerty, the 31-year-old winger "has a higher gear to his skating, has flashed a wicked shot that's allowed him to become a 20-goal scorer at the NHL level and has exhibited the kind of energy that can be contagious on a hockey club." Smith, who recorded 18 goals and 31 points in 69 games with Nashville last season, inked a three-year, $9.3 million contract with Boston back in November and looks poised to provide the Bruins with valuable secondary scoring, while skating on the team's third line, along with Charlie Coyle and Nick Ritchie.