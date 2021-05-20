Smith scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Smith took advantage of a miscue between Washington goalie Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Justin Schultz, jumping on a loose puck behind the net and wrapping it around the far post before Samsonov could recover. Smith also set up Taylor Hall's second-period goal that got the Bruins on the board. Smith has three points and eight shots on goal through the first three games of the series.