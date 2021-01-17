Smith saw 17:07 worth of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to New Jersey.

After missing Thursday night's season opener with a lower-body injury, Smith made his debut with the Bruins on Saturday, en route to recording two shots and logging 1:22 on the team's power play. He began the game on Boston's third line, but also moved up in the lineup as coach Bruce Cassidy mixed things up, looking for a spark up front. With Ondrej Kase dealing with an upper-body injury and the right wing spot on the team's top trio still unsettled, who Smith will skate with against the Islanders on Monday has yet to be determined.