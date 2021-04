Smith notched two assists while adding three shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.

The 31-year-old has alternated scoreless games with ones in which he's found the scoresheet over the last couple weeks, but that's still a big improvement over the 10 games prior to that stretch when Smith managed only one assist. On the season, he's compiled six goals and 16 points through 33 contests.