Smith collected two assists and four hits in a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Smith entered the night mired in a five-game point skid but put an end to that with an assist on David Krejci's power-play goal with one second left in the first period. He added his second helper of the night late in the final frame on Taylor Hall's insurance marker. The 31-year-old Smith has 10 goals and 19 assists in 48 games this season.