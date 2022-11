Smith left Friday's game against Carolina and won't return because of an upper-body injury.

Smith had one shot and four PIM in 5:12 of ice time before exiting the game. He has a goal, three points and six PIM in 12 contests this season. If he ends up being unavailable for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay and Trent Frederic (shoulder) isn't ready to return for that contest, then Boston would need to call up a forward from the AHL.