Smith (lower body) is slated to play against the Islanders for Game 3 on Thursday, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Smith not only retook his spot on the second line at Wednesday's practice session but also practiced with the No. 2 power-play unit, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, perhaps the clearest indication the winger will return to action Thursday. During the opening round versus the Capitals, Smith produced one goal on 12 shots and two helpers while averaging 17:16 and should see similar usage once given the all-clear.