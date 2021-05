Smith scored three goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

The Bruins' second line of Smith, David Krejci and Taylor Hall piled up eight points in total on the afternoon, with Smith leading the charge. The 31-year-old has been very hit or miss over the last couple weeks, posting three multi-point performances and six goose eggs in the last nine games, and on the season he has 13 goals and 32 points through 49 contests.