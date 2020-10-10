Smith signed a three-year, $9.3 million contract with Boston on Saturday.
Smith missed out on the 20-goal mark this year for just the second time in his last seven seasons while playing for the Predators. With his new team, the winger should slot into a third-line role but could challenge for the top-six. Smith should be in contention for power-play minutes, which sets him up well to be a top-half fantasy option.
