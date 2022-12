Smith was sent down to the AHL on Friday, per the AHL's transactions page.

Smith has a goal and four points in 19 games while averaging 9:47 of ice time. He was also reassigned to the AHL on Tuesday before being recalled Wednesday, so it wouldn't be surprising if this turned out to be a cap-related transaction. There's a fair chance that the 33-year-old will be summoned by Boston prior to Tuesday's game against Ottawa.