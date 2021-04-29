Smith's status for Thursday night's game against the Sabres hinges on a COVID testing issue, per coach Bruce Cassidy.
The report notes that the Bruins are hopeful that Smith will be cleared for action in time for Thursday night's tilt. If he isn't though, Jake DeBrusk would move into Smith's place on the Bruins' second line along with Taylor Hall and David Krejci.
