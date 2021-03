Smith is set to play Thursday night against the Islanders, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Through 27 contests to date, Smith -- who was removed from the COVID list Wednesday -- has recorded five goals and 10 points, while racking up 65 shots, which ranks fourth on the Bruins. The winger should have a solid opportunity to fire away Thursday night, while working on the Bruins' second line, along with Nick Ritchie and playmaking pivot David Krejci.