Smith registered one shot on goal during Wednesday's 4-0 victory over the host Avalanche.

Smith (upper body) dressed for the first time since Nov. 25 and received 12:03 of ice time Wednesday. The 33-year-old forward replaced A.J. Greer, who was scratched. Skating on a wing, Smith opened Wednesday on the Bruins' fourth line with Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek. Smith has recorded 13 career shots against Alexandar Georgiev but has yet to beat the Avalanche goalie.