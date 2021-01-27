Smith skated on the Bruins' top line during Wednesday's practice, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

With Jake DeBrusk (lower body) day-to-day and David Pastrnak (hip) not expected back in the team's lineup any sooner than Saturday's game against the Capitals, Smith may have an opportunity to see work with with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron when the Bruins face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins, Smith -- who logged a team-high seven shots -- tallied the game-winner with 11 seconds left in overtime. With first-line duty potentially on tap to go along with power-play time, Smith could hold added utility in daily formats Thursday night.