Smith scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Smith gave the Bruins an early 2-0 lead in the first period, converting on a Nick Foligno assist. The tally snapped Smith's seven-game point drought, and it was his first goal since Oct. 27. The winger is up to five points, 31 shots, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating through 25 contests. He should see fairly steady bottom-six minutes while Jake DeBrusk (lower body) is out of action.