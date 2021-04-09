Smith scored a power-play goal on two shots and dished an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Smith had the secondary assist on Jeremy Lauzon's opening tally Thursday. In the third, Smith added an insurance goal on the power play. The 31-year-old forward has swapped places with David Pastrnak in recent games, leading to Smith working on the top line. He has racked up a goal and seven assists in his last six outings. For the year, the winger has 19 points, 87 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-8 rating in 36 contests.