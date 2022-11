Smith (upper body) will rejoin the lineup against the Blues on Monday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Smith returns to action following a three-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. In his prior four outings, the winger registered one goal on eight shots, one assist and four hits while averaging 12:17 of ice time. With Smith reclaiming his fourth-line role, A.J. Greer will be relegated to a spot in the press box.