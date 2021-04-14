Smith scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres.

Smith set up David Krejci for the Bruins' first goal midway through the first period then found the back of the net himself early in the second, extending his point streak to five games. The 31-year-old has been locked in even longer than that, recording five multi-point performances in the last nine contests, but on the season he has only nine goals and 24 points in 39 games.