Smith scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Smith potted the eventual winner when he struck with 2:05 left in the first period, hammering a one-timer through a screen to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead. The goal was Smith's fourth in the last five contests and extended his point streak to six games. The 31-year-old has supplied nine points during that stretch and is well-positioned to remain productive as long as he's skating on a second line with Taylor Hall and David Krejci.