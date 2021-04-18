Smith tallied two assists and two shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over Washington.
Smith figured in on a pair of David Krejci goals, giving him 13 points in 11 games during month of April. Five of those outings have been multi-point games for Smith, who now has 10 goals and 17 assists with a plus-13 rating this season.
More News
-
Bruins' Craig Smith: Points in six straight•
-
Bruins' Craig Smith: Point streak at five games•
-
Bruins' Craig Smith: Pushes point streak to four•
-
Bruins' Craig Smith: Two helpers in Saturday's loss•
-
Bruins' Craig Smith: Picks up one of each Thursday•
-
Bruins' Craig Smith: Dishes two helpers Saturday•