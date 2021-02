Smith notched two assists and a pair of shots on goal in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Smith's helpers came in a span of 1:39 late in the second period. He had the lone helper on Charlie Coyle's goal, which was the eventual game-winner. Smith also earned the secondary assist on a Nick Ritchie power-play goal. The two-assist game snapped a six-game point drought for Smith, who now has seven points through 15 outings.