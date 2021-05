Smith (lower body) won't be in action for Game 2 versus New York on Monday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Smith was still labeled day-to-day by coach Bruce Cassidy, so he could still be an option for Game 3 on Thursday, especially with the extra day off. Without the veteran winger in the lineup, Jake DeBrusk is expected to move up to the second line with Taylor Hall and David Krejci in addition to taking Smith's place on the No. 2 power-play unit.