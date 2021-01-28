Smith will skate on the Bruins' top line Thursday night against the Penguins, alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron.

Smith will get the opportunity with both Jake DeBrusk (lower body) and David Pastrnak (hip) out Thursday. It remains to be seen if Smith's first-line stint will extend to Saturday's game against the Capitals, but the winger -- who tends not to hesitate when it comes to shooting the puck -- has a nice opportunity to see some quality scoring chances versus Pittsburgh, given the caliber of his linemates.