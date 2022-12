Smith took part in Monday's game-day skate ahead of a clash with Florida, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Despite being placed on waivers, Smith has not been reassigned to the minors. It likely was a procedural move to maintain the ability to move Smith between the NHL and AHL. With the league-wide roster freeze set to go in place at midnight Monday, Smith likely won't be reassigned to the minors at this point and should be in contention to play during the freeze.