Smith dished out three assists to go with four shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over New Jersey.

Smith's been providing some much-needed secondary scoring recently for a Bruins team that's struggled to get much offense outside of the top line. He has two goals and three assists over the last five games, as the two-time 50-point scorer with the Predators finally seems to be getting used to life in Boston after a slow start to his tenure outside Music City.