Smith collected two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

He set up Patrice Bergeron for the game's opening tally early in the first period, extending Smith's point streak to three games, before finding Jake DeBrusk for Boston's final goal midway through the second frame. Smith is on a roll, racking up three goals and 12 points in the last 11 contests to account for over half of his production (seven goals and 21 points) on the season.