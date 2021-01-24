Smith notched a goal and an assist in 15:00 worth of ice time in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Smith, who now has three points in his last two games, meshed well Saturday with Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle on the Bruins' third line, a trio that could stay intact if its chemistry continues to build. Smith is also seeing second-unit power play duty these days, which adds to an overall context that gives the offseason free agent acquisition an opportunity to provide the team with valuable secondary scoring.