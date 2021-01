Smith (lower body) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating that he won't play in Thursday's game against New Jersey, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Smith came into the contest a game-time call after he "tweaked" something in practice. The 31-year-old won't play in Opening Night, as a timetable for his return is unclear at this point. With Smith sidelined, Trent Frederic will enter the lineup on the team's fourth line.