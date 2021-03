Hall has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins.

The deal, which takes effect next season, carries an annual NHL cap hit of $925,000. Hall, who was a fourth-round draft pick in 2018, has seen action in just one game this season with AHL Providence and will need additional minor-league seasoning before he sticks with the big club. Down the road though, the 6-foot-4, 212-pounder could emerge as a useful forward for the Bruins, given his blend of size and skill.