Hall has signed a one-year deal with the Bruins, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Hall, who logged 17 goals and 27 points with Yale last season, is slated to start the current campaign with AHL Providence. The 2018 fourth-rounder, who checks in at 6-foot-3, 197 pounds, profiles as a two-way center who could push for role with the big club down the road.