Bruins' Curtis Hall: Yale commit joins Bruins in Round 4

Hall was drafted 119th overall by the Bruins at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

It's ironic that Hall is off to a collegiate program in Yale that plays a structured style because there is very little of that in his game. After getting off to a quick start for Youngstown of the USHL, Hall's play in the second half of the season was dreadful. He brings plenty of size (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) and speed to the table, but little else. Hall would theoretically project as a serviceable depth player and penalty killer, but he may not have the hockey sense to fill that role. His transition to collegiate hockey will be a fascinating one to watch.