Lazar (lower body) is a game-time decision for Tuesday night's game against the Sabres, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

The report notes that Lazar is dealing with a soft-tissue injury. While the Bruins' recent trade acquisition has indicated that he's ready to play, GM Don Sweeney previously suggested that the bottom six forward might need a few days to get ready to join the team's lineup. Either way, when Lazar does make his debut for Boston, he's in line for fourth-line duty.