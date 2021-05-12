Lazar scored a goal on his only shot and dished out three hits Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Washington.

With the Bruins sitting numerous veterans for their final game of the regular season, Lazar center Boston's de facto top line and saw a sizeable increase in ice time. He deposited a Jarred Tinordi centering pass midway through the second period to open the scoring, notching his seventh goal of the year and first since April 16. A mid-season acquisition from Buffalo, Lazar had 13 points in 50 games during the regular season.